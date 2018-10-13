These Women Vets Are Running For Congress. Their Stories Will Blow You Away.

In November’s midterm elections, Americans will have the opportunity to vote for a record number of women candidates running for Congress.
A new ad spot called “Women Rising” features female candidates who, prior to running for office, dedicated their lives to serving the U.S., including in the CIA, Marines, Air Force, and previous White House administrations. Many are first-time candidates who see politics as an extension of their service to the country. Their stories are inspiring examples of the sacrifice and courage needed to strengthen democracy, and powerful motivators to drive voters to the polls.
Additionally, “Women Rising” (from the Serve America PAC) was directed, edited, and majority-produced by female filmmakers who donated their time and talents for the cause. Considering the woefully unbalanced representation of women behind the camera in all aspects of the film industry, this inclusion makes the ad even more meaningful.
According to the Rutgers Center for Women and Politics, 500 women filed to run for Congress in 2018, making it a true year of women in politics. An encouraging Pew Research Center survey shows that the majority of Americans are excited about this surge.
The 2018 midterm elections will be held on November 6.
