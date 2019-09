What if you combined Black Mirror and Grey’s Anatomy? Well, it seems you’d get Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series Recursion . Rhimes is creating a movie and “a television universe” based on the upcoming Blake Crouch sci-fi novel Recursion, which will be released next June. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book looks at a brilliant female scientist who invents technology that will allow people to reinvent their most visceral memories and, in some cases, rewrite their entire lives. What could possibly go wrong?