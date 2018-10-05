While protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, actress Alyssa Milano joined a number of protesters outside Senator Susan Collins’ office in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. In front of the crowd, and in hopes that Susan Collins, a key deciding vote in Kavanaugh's nomination, would hear, Milano recounted the emotional sexual assault she experienced at 19 years old.
"My name is Alyssa. When I was 19-years-old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was gonna die," she remembered, getting emotional. "From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina,” she said. “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me’ and they couldn’t help me. They shook their heads. I managed to break free and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator,” she continued. “And I turned around and I didn’t know which one it was. And I looked to the sea of people and I couldn’t find him."
Because of the anonymous nature of the attack, Milano didn't know how to report it or who to report.
"I kept the secret just like Dr. Ford kept her secret for decades," Milano said. She also posted a video of the speech to Twitter, writing "I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid. Here’s my story through a 'human microphone.' I’ll never know if she heard me."
I told one of my #MeToo stories in @SenatorCollins office. I was with her constituent. We asked to speak with Senator Collins. She hid.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 4, 2018
Here’s my story through a “human microphone”.
I’ll never know if she heard me.
*Trigger Warning* pic.twitter.com/i7awexXLfL
A vote on Kavanaugh's nomination is expected today.
