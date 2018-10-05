"My name is Alyssa. When I was 19-years-old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her. This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was gonna die," she remembered, getting emotional. "From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina,” she said. “I couldn’t turn around. I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, ‘Please help me’ and they couldn’t help me. They shook their heads. I managed to break free and I climbed up the stage to get away from my predator,” she continued. “And I turned around and I didn’t know which one it was. And I looked to the sea of people and I couldn’t find him."