So, if you get your reviews from Twitter, er, check elsewhere this week. A Star Is Born and Venom are uniquely suited for a movie feud. Star is Born stars Lady Gaga in her first film role, which means the Gaga stans are chomping at the bit to get to opening night. Venom is part of the MCU, which places it in the eyesight of Marvel stans, who are also wont to chomp at the bit, per se.