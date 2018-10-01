Asia Argento Got A Revenge Tattoo Dedicated To Rose McGowan

According to her own Instagram story, Asia Argento recently got a tattoo in honor of Rose McGowan. Or rather, in spite of McGowan. The two activists have a fractured relationship, one that now seems irreparably broken, thanks to that tattoo of a small knife located on Argento's foot.
"Bye bye @rosemcgowan," Argento wrote over the image of her new tat on Instagram.
Argento and McGowan were previously united as prominent advocates of the Time's Up initiative. They were both among the first women to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct last October. Their relationship faltered when Argento faced her own accusations in August of this year. McGowan, who has become a spokesperson of sorts for Time's Up and the general movement to hold people accountable for sexual assault, released a statement in August condemning Argento's alleged actions.
"Asia you were my friend...I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be be better- I hope you can be, too. Do the right thing. Be honest," McGowan said in a statement.
Later, McGowan retracted this statement, claiming that she'd had the details slightly wrong. Wrote McGowan, "I deeply regret not correcting my mistake sooner and apologize to Asia for not doing so."
Argento rejected the apology, noting that McGowan's statement had fanned the flame of the controversy: "Although I am grateful to @rosemcgowan for her full apology following her groundless allegations about me, if she had issued it earlier, I may have kept my job on X-Factor and avoided the constant accusations of paedophilia which I have been subjected to in real-life and online."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
