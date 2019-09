The 100th Episode Of Shameless Proved That Frank Needs To Die

Eight years, nine seasons, and exactly 100 episodes later, fans of Showtime's Shameless are still rocking with the Gallagher family and their wild way of life on the Southside of Chicago. The show is honestly a little out of control hitting its three-digit episode mark. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) is trying to become a literal killing machine to get ready for West Point. I hate how lazy the writers have gotten with V’s (Shanola Hampton) character. We get it, she and her husband Kev (Steve Howey) are good at kink and not so great at parenting. Teen mom Debbie (Emma Kenney) has broken up with her most interesting partner — a Black woman — after only a few days. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is insufferable as she climbs the social mobility ladder and hooks up with an uninteresting Irishman. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) is a gay Jesus struggling with his faith. Lip (Jeremy Allen White), who is barely a year sober himself, thinks he’s ready to be a foster parent. He’s not. Poor Liam (Christian Isaiah) has been kicked out of his elite private school , thanks to his father’s philandering. And Frank (William H. Macy) — the failed patriarch of this clan and aforementioned philanderer — is now campaigning for a pedophile on a platform of white nationalism during the midterm elections. Shameless seems to have lost its grip on many different fronts, but Frank’s story line has taken it too far. It’s time for him to go, for good.