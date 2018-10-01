The 100th Episode Of Shameless Proved That Frank Needs To Die

Frank has been able to raise hell all over the city of Chicago without arrest or serious consequence precisely because he is white. Despite spending a lifetime scamming, stealing, and slothing his way around, Frank often manages to find himself catching lucky breaks that would have inevitably evaded a person of color. A hero for the homeless, general manager at a hardware store, campaign manager, and private school PTA dad are just a few of the hats Frank has been able to wear despite habitually breaking the law and avoiding responsibility by any means necessary. He skirts by authorities who see him as more of a nuisance than a threat, and his fraud plots work because people are more likely to trust a white man. His allegiance to Mo White’s cause is supposed to feel comically ironic — after all, Frank has a Black son and often hangs out with people of color — but it actually isn’t. He can and will benefit from a whiter Chicago. As far as I’m concerned, his new gig was a step too far in the wrong direction.