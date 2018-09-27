Corinne Olympios Is Very Sure Colton Underwood Isn't A Virgin, But She Isn't Sure Why

Corinne Olympios is not buying Colton Underwood's virginity. The villain from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor did not hold back when asked about the upcoming The Bachelor star's prospects on the reality show when she appeared on iHeart Radio’s The Domenick Nati Show.
“How do you think Colton will do as the next Bachelor?” the host asked on Wednesday.
"I don’t know," she replied. "I just have some insincere feelings I get from him, so, we’ll see how that pans out."
By "insincere feelings," she means she doesn't think he's actually a virgin, something that, for some reason, shook Bachelor Nation when Underwood revealed that fact during his initial stint on The Bachelorette.
"I do think that [his virginity] was a lie. I don’t know why, but I just don’t buy it," Olympios added.
Underwood has certainly had to talk about his virginity a lot, even more so now that he's going to be the next Bachelor. Most recently, he told Ellen DeGeneres how he plans to spend time in the Fantasy Suites if he won't be having sex (which is not something that explicitly happens during this portion of The Bachelor, but is often implied).
"I'm looking forward to the fantasy suites," he said last week. "You can do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex. I mean, we can play board games. We can hang out. The little things. Finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things. Because you guys get to see the big storylines on TV. I'm looking forward to, like, 'What's your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?' Just the little everyday things that you guys really don't care about."
However, Olympios will be watching with a skeptical eye.
