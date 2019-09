This Is Us returned for its third season Tuesday night, and I didn’t cry a single time — which, as you probably know, is the litmus test for how good an episode of the show is. Heading into season 3, I’m not nearly as invested in Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) first date now that I’ve seen exactly how their love story will end. Kate (Chrissy Metz) needs less monologue over uneaten birthday cake and more substance. I still don’t know why Randall (Sterling K. Brown) keeps being tasked with difficult conversations when he bombs them every time, bless his heart. It’s tenderly pitiful. And Kevin (Justin Hartley) is still floating by as the attractive but aloof white guy. He’ll probably never get a tear from me. But what could have been a lackluster season opener was made dope again by the show’s Black women.