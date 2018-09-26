But this dynamic — the one in which the Black female characters on This Is Us make the other characters worth watching — isn’t limited to Zoe and Kevin. Deja (Lyric Ross) is about to be formally adopted by the Pearsons and will be a regular character in this season. In the first episode, she’s already schooled her new dad on class privilege and the ways in which their adoption stories are not at all the same. Randall was raised in a loving family that could support him since he was a baby. Deja has experienced abandonment from both of her parents and must deal with the emotional fallout of that.