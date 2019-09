Prolific YouTuber Arrested For Molesting A Minor — But His Videos Are Still On The Site

Rylett's actions call into question the nature of SAKS programming, which is centered around young women. Rylett started the channel with six other families in 2008 as just SevenAwesomeKids. SAKs — an acronym for "Seven Awesome Kids" — later expanded into many different channels, most of which designate the age of the women on the channel. (On the SevenTwinklingTweens channel, girls can be seen saying goodbye once they reach 13. At age 13, they graduate to the SevenFuntasticGirls branch.) As of 2017, Rylett was the only parent still involved in the company. A New York Times profile of the YouTuber Jojo Siwa described Rylett as the sole operator of SAKs. Rylett told the Times that he takes care of themes, sponsorships, and copyright issues. He also said that the girls involved do not sign contracts, but they do own their own content.