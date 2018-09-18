"Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk," Chen said, adding, “I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many years to come."
This afternoon, CBS provided the following statement to Refinery29 regarding Chen's departure from The Talk.
"For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”
Following Les Moonves' ouster at the network, his wife Julie Chen has left her role at The Talk, where she was one of five hosts, per CNN. Sources told CNN that Chen will explain her departure to viewers today via a pre-taped message. Chen is leaving, the sources said, to focus on clearing her husband's name.
Shortly after the New Yorker published a series of sexual harassment allegations against Moonves, Chen came forward to support her husband, releasing a statement on Twitter.
Wrote Chen, "Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”
Chen, who hosts Big Brother in addition to her Talk duties, took a break from The Talk but stayed on as host of the long running reality series. Just last week, Chen signed off Big Brother by saying, "I'm Julie Chen Moonves." She usually calls herself "Julie Chen."
