Is Donald Glover At The Emmys As…Teddy Perkins?

Morgan Baila
Atlanta fans — this is for you! Even though the show did not take home an Emmy (Amy Sherman-Palladino came for all of them this year), Donald Glover definitely won the award show.
The performer, actor, writer, director, comedian, singer — phew — who was nominated for multiple awards appeared to have skipped the show. He wasn't seen on the red carpet or in the audience. Or was he? Thanks to some eagle-eyed viewers, it appears that Glover not only snuck past the red carpet, but he did so in character as the one and only Teddy Perkins. Yes, that Teddy Perkins.
The character, from episode 6 of season 2 of Atlanta, is one of the most haunting and memorable characters that appeared on television this year. As Perkins, both at the Emmys and on the show, Glover is totally unrecognizable. To complicate things further, Glover appeared as himself in the crowd not that long after. Which means either he has a lightening fast makeup team meeting him in the bathroom, or he isn't in the Perkins costume and another friend is helping him pull of this bit.
So, even though his FX series may go home Emmy-less, he can sleep confidently knowing that he pulled the best stunt of the night.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
