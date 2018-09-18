Is Donald Glover At The Emmys As…Teddy Perkins?

Atlanta fans — this is for you! Even though the show did not take home an Emmy (Amy Sherman-Palladino came for all of them this year), Donald Glover definitely won the award show.
The performer, actor, writer, director, comedian, singer — phew — who was nominated for multiple awards appeared to have skipped the show. He wasn't seen on the red carpet or in the audience. Or was he? Thanks to some eagle-eyed viewers, it appears that Glover not only snuck past the red carpet, but he did so in character as the one and only Teddy Perkins. Yes, that Teddy Perkins.
The character, from episode 6 of season 2 of Atlanta, is one of the most haunting and memorable characters that appeared on television this year. As Perkins, both at the Emmys and on the show, Glover is totally unrecognizable. To complicate things further, Glover appeared as himself in the crowd not that long after. Which means either he has a lightening fast makeup team meeting him in the bathroom, or he isn't in the Perkins costume and another friend is helping him pull of this bit.
Donald Glover didn't win, but he did come dressed as Teddy Perkins. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SZwlROoMOJ— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 18, 2018
So, even though his FX series may go home Emmy-less, he can sleep confidently knowing that he pulled the best stunt of the night.
OMG OMG OMG I just realised. Donald Glover showed up as Teddy Perkins! #Emmys— Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) September 18, 2018
Wait a minute is Donald Glover dressed as Teddy Perkins?! #emmys— Katie A. Lewis (@katiealewis) September 18, 2018
