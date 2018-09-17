"With this property, there are many writers that come before—if you see the end credits, it’s like, there’s 10 writers," Cooper explained. "And [Jon Peters] was part of the, I guess, the grandfather clause of the movie, and we had to get his consent in order to make the movie. When you’re at the helm, it’s a huge responsibility. And I guess—I mean, first of all, on the set...you have to create an environment where everybody feels safe. Everybody. And there’s no room for disrespect, nothing. And that’s something that you’d have to ask everybody who was involved, but I feel like that’s the environment I created. Luckily, Jon wasn’t there. And if I had known all those things, I would have done it differently. And I guess it’s...I wanted to make the movie, I knew I had to get consent from him, otherwise, there’s no film. But I should have checked. I guess that’s the thing." Refinery29 has reached out to Peters for comment.