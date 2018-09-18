Since we're squarely situated in the Golden Age of TV, does that mean that the Emmys are like the new Oscars? Debate freely. What's for sure is that the 2018 Emmys have stiff competition. I'm rooting for The Americans to win in each category, including categories for which it is not nominated, as revenge for years of being criminally snubbed by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
For the supremely talented individuals nominated for an award, the Emmys are probably relatively stressful. But for us, they're pure entertainment. And, thanks to Instagram, the party continues before, during, and after the actual telecast from 8 to 11 pm EST. We get to see what people are actually doing during the show.
Here are the best Instagrams from this evening.