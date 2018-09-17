The Trailer For The Final Season Of Anthony Bourdain's Show Will Break You

The last few episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown are set to hit CNN this fall, and the final trailer for the culinary exploration series is just as emotional as one might expect.
Chef, author, and TV star, Bourdain died by suicide at age 61 in June of 2018. At the time of his death, he was working on an episode of season 12 of Parts Unknown, a series which he began hosting in 2013. Parts Unknown follows Bourdain as he travels the world and explores different cultures, with a specific emphasis on the cuisine of that particular region. Thanks to a push from fans following Bourdain's death, Netflix extended an agreement to keep Parts Unknown on the streaming service past its June expiration date.
Advertisement
Only one episode of season 12 was completed before Bourdain's death. The episode features CNN personality W. Kamau Bell, who joins Bourdain on an adventure in Kenya. The new trailer shows Bell watching footage of his journey with the Kitchen Confidential author, as he reflects on their experience together.
"Everybody who had dreams of traveling with Tony, it's exactly as cool as you think it is," Bell reveals in the new trailer.
He adds that Bourdain taught him a great deal during their Parts Unknown episode.
"He wasn’t making TV for TV’s sake, he wasn’t just doing a job, this was his life’s work," Bell says in the new clip. "I feel a tremendous responsibility to learn the lesson that I learned when I was with him, to deepen the work that I’m doing, and to prove him right to want me to be on an episode of Parts Unknown."
In addition to Bell's episode, which will act as a more traditional Parts Unknown installment, the remainder of the season will be told through narration and segments with guests that Bourdain brought along in his journey. The final two episodes of the series will act as a tribute to Bourdain and discuss his contributions to the world.
Though Parts Unknown is ending, Bourdain's legacy will continue to be examined. CNN is currently developing a "definitive" documentary on the chef. A biography of Bourdain is set to hit shelves in fall of 2019, with the people who knew him best honoring the Emmy winner.
Advertisement
Check out the trailer below:
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement