Jalapeño M&M’s? They’re One Of 3 International Flavors Rolling Out

M&Ms are getting global, with three new flavors with international nods: English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.
According to the snack blogger behind the Instagram account SnackChatLive, the new flavors will be introduced to the world in 2019, so if your New Year’s resolution is to cut down on sugar, you might be in trouble.
SnackChatLive posted a picture of the three bags, which reveals the classic yellow M&M persona in costumes pertaining to the flavor’s associated country. Which makes me wonder...is he usually naked?
The packaging also reads “Vote and You Might Win,” next to a picture of an airplane circling the globe. No information has been released on the voting, but it sounds like there will be a travel-related giveaway alongside a vote for the best new flavor.
A jalapeño peanut flavor?! That sounds nuts! (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.) Few people in the world know what the jalapeño candies actually taste like. Luckily, SnackChatLive food reviewer Brent Timm got his hands on a bag and described the flavor in a video posted to YouTube. According to Timm, the candy starts as a classic chocolate crunch, then hits your tastebuds a few seconds into chewing with a mild spice in the back of your mouth.
The jalapeño flavor won’t set your mouth on fire, but I’m still skeptical. I guess I’ll have to wait until 2019 to find out!
