Day by day, we're getting more and more of the specifics about the upcoming reboot of The Hills. For instance, we know the show is slated to star old favorites Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado, and Whitney Port, and now Port has confirmed what we've been hoping for since the news first broke: Their kids will be on the show.
At least, Port's son Sonny will be, according to an interview with E! News. She told the outlet that her one-year-old "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life."
However, she doesn't "want him to be plastered all over the TV," which is a fear shared by co-star Patridge's ex-husband Corey Bohan. Patridge was granted full custody of their daughter Kirra last year, but Bohan posted a warning on Instagram after the news of the reboot was announced last month.
"I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV," he wrote in a private post, according to People. "Not just my child but anyone’s for that matter."
The network and the cast have yet to disclose how integral the kids will end up being to the show. While the Pratts created both an Instagram and Twitter for their son Gunner, brought him the MTV Video Music Awards for the reboot announcement and even joked about a children-only The Hills spin-off, they haven't officially detailed the extent of their son's potential involvement. Reps for Patridge and other Hills parent Frankie Delgado did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere in 2019.
