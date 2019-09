After A Texas Doctor Justified Gender Wage Gap, We Want A Second Opinion

A Texas doctor was quoted in the Dallas Medical Journal saying that the reason there is a gender pay gap among doctors is because “female physicians do not work as hard or see as many patients as male physicians.” Dr. Gary Tigges has since issued an apology , but one man apologizing for his discrimination doesn’t close the pay gap or the perception that women’s work is worth less. He claims he didn’t know his words would be published, but the bias he exhibited is detrimental, whether published or not. It underscores just how comfortable some people are with the idea that a person is less deserving of equal pay simply because of their gender.