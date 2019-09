Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle responded to the criticism denying that the editorial decision was a political statement, instead insisting it was in line with the rest of the film. The flag is shown planted firmly on the surface of the moon. Only the action of Armstrong placing the flag is not shown. “My goal with this movie was to share with audiences the unseen, unknown aspects of America’s mission to the moon — particularly Neil Armstrong’s personal saga and what he may have been thinking and feeling during those famous few hours,” Chazelle explained in the statement. “This film is about one of the most extraordinary accomplishments not only in American history, but in human history. My hope is that by digging under the surface and humanizing the icon, we can better understand just how difficult, audacious and heroic this moment really was.”