The unintentional suggestion that “one giant leap for mankind” was anything less than a purely American achievement sent Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Tom Cotton’s thumbs flying faster than the rocket launch itself, with criticism tightly orbiting around the idea that the movie was un-American. When news leaked that there was no scene showing Neil Armstrong placing the American flag on the moon, it was described respectively by the trio as “total lunacy,” a denial of “American exceptionalism,” and a “shameful Hollywood assault on simple patriotism.” Additionally, Senator Cotton called into question whether money from China might have influenced how the film was shot. With more than a month until its release, there have already been calls to boycott the film.