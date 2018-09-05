We're saying goodbye to the days of frozen drinks and tanning by the pool. As fun as those things were, we're now left to suffer the consequences of summer fun, and we're not just talking about the hit on our wallets (as disappointing as our bank accounts look right now). The damage from the warmer months is also visible on our hair.
"All of the summer elements, from pool water to salt water and the sun’s damaging rays, suck the moisture out of hair, leaving you with dry and brittle locks," says celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena. "In addition, once the humidity is gone, hair loses body. You’re also wearing your hair down more often in fall, forgoing the ponytails and buns you need to survive the summer’s heat. So any damage to the ends of your hair will be more visible."
But there is a solution. We've rounded up the hair masks that will revive your strands and give your hair a fresh start to the new season. Ahead, 10 hair rescuers for all concerns, textures, and budgets.