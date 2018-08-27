(Warning: This story contains major spoilers from season 5 of Power. Proceed with caution!)
Fans were floored when 50 Cent's Power character Kanan was killed during a shoot out with the NYPD in the series' fifth season. In addition to Kanan's longtime role on the series as a sometimes-mentor of main character Ghost (Omari Hardwick), the actor (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) is an executive producer of the Starz series and serves as the biggest name in the cast.
While it doesn't seem like Kanan will rise from the dead, 50 Cent has no intention of leaving the Courtney Kemp-created series. Instead, the "In Da Club" rapper will simply shift to an exclusively behind-the-scenes role. Kemp told Deadline following the game-changing episode in a joint interview with Jackson that the TV star — who also executive produces Crackle's The Oath — will now really put his producing skills to work.
"[Jackson] will he have other things to do [on the series]. For sure, that’s the whole point," said Kemp to the outlet. "He’s expanding into producing much more and really giving notes and reading scripts."
Jackson also added that the series took cues from The Sopranos, and that no one is safe.
"We’ve created a template for the show that is non-Hollywood," the actor told Deadline. "Anyone can go. There’s no one in the show that can’t die."
As for whether we'll ever see Kanan on the series? Jackson says don't count flashbacks out.
"You may see that," Jackson revealed to Deadline. "You may see nightmares for Tariq [played by Michael Rainey Jr.] With the relationship between the two of them, when you do something like that, it doesn’t just go away. That’s a traumatic experience for him too."
Jackson shared his final nod to Kanan on Instagram:
"Hey you know how it is in the fast life. So many different dreams goals disappointments and betrayals. KANAN thought Tariq was like him, and he was but he still his father’s son so he did some sucker shit," the actor wrote on the social media platform.
With two episodes left in the fifth season of Power, it's clear: anything can happen.
