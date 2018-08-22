Everything Leaving Netflix In September

Believe it or not, sweater weather is just around the corner. September brings the first official signs of fall, and the first excuse to stay inside and curl up with a good TV show or two (let's just pretend we weren't doing that anyways). In true Netflix fashion, the streaming website is keeping things fresh with brand new titles this coming month, but first it has to make room by kicking off those movies and TV shows that have been gathering dust.
While this may have been Netflix's "Summer Of Love," a lot of good rom-coms are getting the boot come fall. 13 Going On 30 and Forgetting Sarah Marshall are among the departing favorites, and Wes Anderson classic Moonrise Kingdom is also saying farewell.
You'll want to make sure to get your Batman fix in these last few weeks of summer, because Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be flying away in September. And, if you're one of those people who starts celebrating Halloween the moment the temperature drops below 80 degrees, then make sure you get your fill of Ghostbusters before it goes.
Ahead are all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September.