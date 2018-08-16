Carrie Bradshaw may have had her share of flings as the ultimate Manhattanite on Sex and the City, but at the end of the day, it was New York City that stole her heart. (As if she could have ever stayed in Paris with The Russian.) Now, Sarah Jessica Parker's new movie will tell a different NYC story, one in which her character must resolve her complicated relationship with the metropolis.
According to a press release, Parker's new film Here and Now was just acquired by Paramount, which will bring the film to video-on-demand services the same day it will be released in theaters.
The movie, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, tells the story of singer/songwriter Vivienne. When she receives devastating news, Vivienne goes on a day-long journey throughout New York City, as she, per the release, "strives to make peace with the city around her."
It's unclear exactly what happens to Vivienne that allows her to embark on such a journey, but even if this songwriter isn't so happy with life in NYC, Parker has a passion for the city. Unlike many stars who have eschewed the East Coast for Los Angeles, Parker has famously lived in New York for years following her Sex and the City days. (Rumor has it that she and her husband Matthew Broderick are in the process of building a West Village "megamansion.") SJP's current HBO series, Divorce, is set in the suburbs of NYC — just a short commute away from her city life.
Last year, the actress and fashion designer opened her first pop-up shop for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear line on West 52nd Street. The spot that was deeply personal to her, she recalled to Vogue.
"It's a very New York space and these are New York bones," she said. "I have a sentimental attachment to this street, actually, because when I played Annie on Broadway, it was right down the street!"
Will Here and Now fill the SATC-hole in our lives? We'll have to wait until the film's November 9 debut to find out.
