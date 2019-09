It's unclear exactly what happens to Vivienne that allows her to embark on such a journey, but even if this songwriter isn't so happy with life in NYC, Parker has a passion for the city. Unlike many stars who have eschewed the East Coast for Los Angeles, Parker has famously lived in New York for years following her Sex and the City days. (Rumor has it that she and her husband Matthew Broderick are in the process of building a West Village "megamansion." ) SJP's current HBO series, Divorce, is set in the suburbs of NYC — just a short commute away from her city life.