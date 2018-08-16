Teyana Taylor Calls Out Jeremih Over His Disrespectful Behavior As She Exits Their Tour

Just two weeks after kicking off the Later That Night tour with Jeremih, Teyana Taylor has decided to pull out. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that she was leaving due to the fact that she was "extremely mistreated," and promised to make sure those who came to see her get refunds.
“I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this n---- out," she wrote. "I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded!"
Advertisement
I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this nigga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤️— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018
“Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish [sic], lame ass n----!" she added. "Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair."
@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 15, 2018
On Instagram Live, Taylor later explained that she was leaving because she felt disrespected by Jeremih. She accused the artist of leaving water on stage before she performed, neglecting her sound and lights, and telling a Boston audience that she was opening for him, when they were actually both headlining.
For those who can't get refunds, Taylor has promised to hold free concerts in their cities to make up for her absence.
I truly apologize to everyone who has purchased tickets to see & support me. However, I will NOT tolerate disrespect on ANY level especially as a woman. All money ain’t good money. So w/ that being said, I will put on a free concert for every city that can’t receive a refund ❤️— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 16, 2018
"I truly apologize to everyone who has purchased tickets to see & support me. However, I will NOT tolerate disrespect on ANY level especially as a woman. All money ain’t good money. So w/ that being said, I will put on a free concert for every city that can’t receive a refund."
In response, Jeremih has posted a video of Lil Duval singing "Smile" on Instagram, which features the lyrics "I'm living my best life. I ain't going back and forth with you." He hashtagged the post #KTSE, which are the initials of Taylor's album.
Reps for Taylor and Jeremih did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment. Taylor's new tour dates are below:
Back like I never left, Keep That Same Energy Tour, DETROIT YALL READY?!!!! ?: @photoflashfocus 8/17 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic 8/19 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre 8/21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works 8/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theater 8/24- Houston, TX - The Revention Music Center w/ Daniel Caesar 8/25 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory 8/28 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre 9/1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo 9/3 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC 9/4 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory was N Park 9/5 San Francisco Regency Ballroom 9/7 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo 9/8 - Portland, OR - The Crystal Ballroom 9/15 - Raleigh, NC - Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park FOR TICKETS, find it city here: axs.com etix.com ticketfly.com ticketweb.com
Advertisement