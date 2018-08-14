Last night, Refinery29 premiered its late night Facebook Watch show, a 12-minute pop culture chat show called After After Party. Hosted by Sonia Denis, the show focuses on the current pop culture discourse, which, yes, includes Donald Trump. For the premiere, though, the panelists — Refinery29's Elisa Kreisinger, comedian Bowen Yang, and comedian and podcaster Jerah Milligan — focused on celebrity couples who define goals. Top of the list? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
"Chrissy made John cool," Milligan points out. Per Yang, Teigen's appeal simply isn't fair. She's a supermodel! She's also really funny! She makes banana bread with the help of all of Twitter!
Advertisement
The panelists also discuss Beyoncé and Jay-Z — the couple who recently took over the Louvre — and the Obamas. Fun fact? After After Party producer Sachi Ezura decided she'd be willing to get married because of the Obamas' marriage. Not to mention, the Obamas now have a massive deal with Netflix. Some marriages end in divorce. Others make their way to a multi-year deal with the world's most formidable streaming service.
Watch the full episode of After After Party, below.
From Refinery29, After After Party invites comedians, celebrities, cultural critics, and you to dig into the trending topics you care most about. Host Sonia Denis & guests deliver hot takes on what’s happening in our culture every week night on Facebook Watch. FOLLOW THE SHOW, and never miss a laugh!
Advertisement