Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence On Boyfriend's Sudden Death

UPDATE: Bethenny Frankel made her first public statement about the death of her on again, off again boyfriend Dennis Shields on Instagram. She posted a photo of Shields next to her late dog, along with a heartfelt caption.
"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love," she wrote. "#nowandforever."
Original story published below on August 10 at 2:15 p.m.
Bethenny Frankel's boyfriend Dennis Shields was reportedly found dead in his room in Trump Tower of a suspected overdose on Friday, according to The New York Post. Sources told the outlet that Shields asked his assistant to administer Narcan, a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids, around 9 a.m., but became unconscious before it went into effect. Soon after, he was reportedly pronounced dead.
Advertisement
Frankel and Shields have dated on and off since 2016. They technically split in 2017. However, they have always been involved in each other's lives since. In this week's episode of Real Housewives of New York, Frankel spoke out about about her complicated relationship with Shields.
"I didn't say it to Dennis, but in my own mind, I said, '90 days.' I'm not saying a word to Dennis for 90 days," the businesswoman told co-star Dorinda Medley in a scene likely filmed sometime in late February. "It's really hard thing to realize, that someone you love... it doesn't mean they're the right person. And I wish he was."
“I’ve been with someone on and off for years. It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down," she told the host. "We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business."
Reps for Frankel didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement