Some of Armon's followers also pressure her to pick one part of her ethnicity to side with...an unfair request in her eyes. "Both cultures are beautiful in their own ways, and I love being able to identify with both," she notes. That includes doing tutorials with wigs and with her own waves, no matter how many dislikes she may get. "They're both crucial parts of who I am and what I want to become," she says. To honor her mixed-race heritage, Armon ventured over to Los Angeles' Olvera Street to learn more about Mexican culture, and then got a braided hairstyle done at West of Heaven salon in Culver City. The style, which featured cornrows , ribbons, and beads, doubled as a protective style and a way to pay homage to her multifaceted background. See the look — and hear her story — in the video above.