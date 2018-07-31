Since “Single Ladies,” Knight has choreographed tours for Britney Spears and the musical film Burlesque (starring Christina Aguilera and Cher), just to name a few of his notable credits. He provided insight as to how the merger between dance and today’s technology has influenced his creative process, and why he always records himself when choreographing. “I see things in my head before I do it. Then when I'm looking at it [played] back, I'm like, Maybe we can up the ante here. Pull it back here. This has great personality here. How can we infuse that throughout the choreography? I think about all of those things.” He is cognizant of the way certain moves can live on in infamy as one- to two-second clips shared between friends, to supplement the text of certain tweets, and or even to sass up a work email. For example, I usewhen I’m flirting, I’m proud of myself at work, or I get a new weave. It’s a GIF(t) that keeps on giving.