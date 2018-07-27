Here's How To Get A Dozen Doughnuts For $1 Today

There's nothing quite like the smell that greets you upon entering a Krispy Kreme. The air is so intoxicating that even if you hadn't planned on getting anything for yourself, you're immediately convinced that you need to buy a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to enjoy all on your own. Krispy Kreme is now celebrating 81 years of ambushing us with the sweet scent of its doughnuts, and in honor of its big birthday, the company is offering a special deal.
Today customers can get one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. This promotion is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States and Canada. Since it's almost impossible to leave a Krispy Kreme without buying a few dozen doughnuts — it's that delicious smelling air, man! — this $1 deal is pretty sweet.
In addition to the $1-dozen promotion, Krispy Kreme is also introducing a brand new doughnut variety today in honor of its 81st birthday. The special release Glazed Confetti Doughnut is made with a vanilla birthday cake-flavored dough that has confetti sprinkles dispersed throughout. The festive doughnut is glazed in Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glaze, then topped with multicolored sprinkles. The Glazed Confetti Doughnuts will be available for one week, ending on Thursday, August 2, while supplies last at participating shops. Though this Krispy Kreme has ensnared us with the smell of its doughnuts dozens of time, we're still more than willing to celebrate its big birthday this year, especially if it means paying less than 9 cents per doughnut.
Advertisement