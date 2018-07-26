If you find yourself smelling tanning lotion and yesterday's vodka sodas, don't be alarmed: it's just the first sign that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is heading back into our waiting and loving arms.
MTV dropped a teaser trailer for season 2 of the reboot, and it's undoubtedly some of the most dramatic television footage I've seen in my life. Babies, weddings, Las Vegas, Angelina, Vegas — it's all there. Oh, and to sweeten the deal, they also revealed the show's return date of August 23. Filming for the second season began in Las Vegas almost immediately after the season 1 premiere, a smart move considering the show boosted MTV to a seven-year ratings high.
Advertisement
The premiere date is less than a month from now, and also only a month from Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's September sentencing hearing for his tax evasion case. Sorrentino, the clear winner of season 1, rehabilitated his public image and nabbed himself a future-Mrs. Situation in the process.
Though short, the trailer reveals a lot about what the roommates have been up to since the season 1 finale aired way back when (a.k.a. three weeks ago): Whether he likes it or not, Ronnie Magro will finally come to terms with being a father. In the trailer, he holds his newborn baby girl Ariana Sky with on-again off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.
Also in the trailer, Deena Cortese announces that she's pregnant to a flabbergasted Nicole Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio seal the deal on their bromance by tying the knot. With Cortese otherwise occupied, the gang keeps last season's prank going by bringing back Angelina Pivarnick. No word yet on if her garbage bags make an appearance but she does smack a laughing Guadagnino pretty hard across the face. Ah, friendship!
Whatever melodrama goes down in the house, this Family Vacation is going to be one for the books. What happens in Vegas, at least with Jersey Shore involved, will certainly not stay there.
Watch the full trailer, below.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement