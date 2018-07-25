Here's Everything Netflix Is Nixing In August

So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night!
That's the sound of me singing goodbye to Netflix's expiring titles. Each month, the streaming service refreshes its inventory, bidding adieu to the content that doesn't belong on Netflix anymore. This usually just means that Netflix's contract with these titles is up, and it's time for the movie to move along. (Move along, move along, just to make it through!)
This August, Netflix is feeling particularly harsh. It's taking away the movie Finding Dory, so say goodbye to regular re-watches of the Disney sequel. The 40-Year-Old Virgin will also take its leave of Netflix, as will the entire catalog of The Killing, the show best known for starring Joel Kinnaman.
Ahead, find the full list of titles that will take the nearest exit off the Netflix lane this August.
