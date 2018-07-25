Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp No Longer Considered Missing, Police Say

Riverside police in California reported on its social media that Jesse Camp is "no longer considered missing", adding that no further information on Camp would be released. They shared the information in a tweet, along with two photos of the former MTV personality.
RIVERSIDE: Josiah “Jesse” Camp is no longer considered missing. He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released. pic.twitter.com/8ITvKsY8hq— Riverside Police (@RiversidePolice) July 24, 2018
Jesse Camp, a former MTV Video DJ, has gone missing, Deadline reports. Camp's disappearance is currently being investigated by the Riverside Police Department. Camp's sister Marisha Camp also posted about Camp's disappearance on Instagram — she reported him missing on July 19.
"Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet...Please keep in him in your prayers," Camp wrote on her Instagram story, adding that she doesn't want him to be the subject of "tabloid journalism."
Camp, who is in his mid-thirties, worked as a VJ for MTV in the late nineties. He rose to prominence in 1998 on the show Wanna be a VJ. Camp won the initial season of the show, and went on to produce an album in 1999 titled Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz.
