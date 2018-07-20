If you haven't seen the documentary Three Identical Strangers, run, don't walk, to your nearest movie theater. And then start lining up for the feature film adaptation, which was just announced by The Hollywood Reporter. Film4, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, and Raw Partners have reportedly signed on to tell the story of Robert Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland, triplets separated at birth who ended up coincidentally reuniting when they were 19 years old. Naturally, however, this led to more questions than answers.
The documentary, which was a Sundance favorite, uses the first-hand accounts of both Shafran and Kellman (Galland died by suicide in 1995) as well as those familiar with the family and their story. I can't say more without risking spoiling the whole documentary, which wades into the suspect origins of their separation, but all the details are over here.
Let's just say, however, that it's perfect for Hollywood. What begins as a heartwarming story of family reuniting ends up igniting a series of disturbing revelations that would sound like a conspiracy theory were they not 100% true. The narrative version of the story doesn't yet have any actors attached to it, nor is it known whether they're going to digitize triplets or go au natural. Still, something tells me the special effects department should start warming up the CGI.
