Let's just say, however, that it's perfect for Hollywood. What begins as a heartwarming story of family reuniting ends up igniting a series of disturbing revelations that would sound like a conspiracy theory were they not 100% true. The narrative version of the story doesn't yet have any actors attached to it, nor is it known whether they're going to digitize triplets or go au natural. Still, something tells me the special effects department should start warming up the CGI.