To measure the effect of the environment on their growth, each triplet was given to a family of a different socioeconomic level. For years, researcher assistants dropped by, studying the boys in their homes — and outside of them, too. “It’s clear from some of the study records that the scientists continued to follow from a distance and collect data on the triplets’ progress for many years after this," said Wardle . The boys' parents were told this was the Louise Wise Agency's general procedure. The families were not aware the child they had adopted had two other brothers — none of the parents in the study were. As you’ll see in the documentary, the trauma of this separation had grave reverberations in the triplets’ lives. Galland especially struggled with mental health issues and eventually died by suicide in 1995.