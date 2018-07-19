Cher Really Told Dominic Cooper That Amanda Seyfried’s Better Off Without Him

After growing close on the set of Mamma Mia! in 2008, stars Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper went on to date for three years before Seyfried eventually met and married actor Thomas Sadoski. However, the exes reunited while filming the upcoming sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Of course, the two actors were nothing but professional, but apparently Cher, who plays the grandmother in the film, couldn't resist making a snide comment about the elephant in the room.
"She didn't trust me at all," Cooper told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday night. "She used to tell Amanda, she found out we used to go out with one another once upon a time, she went 'You missed a bullet' when she took one look at me. 'Dodged a bullet. You dodged a bullet,' is what she said...in a nice way!"
Apparently, Cher wasn't the only person who had thoughts about the potential awkwardness of this reunion. Sadoski wasn't all that thrilled that his wife would be back on a Greek island with her ex.
"I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago," Seyfried told The Mirror. "I think it's always like, 'I'm so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.' I'd guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he's in love with me. And it's just not the case, it's sweet. I'd rather he be jealous than completely fine with it."
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters this Friday, July 20. Watch Dominic Cooper's recent interview below!
