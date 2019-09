Why Wendy Williams Refuses To Play The Hollywood Game

Williams understands better than any of us why she has been overlooked in the 10 years she's been on air and might never be recognized by the Emmys. The very members who would be voting on Williams are connected to or are the ones she so often talks about, criticizes, and even ridicules on the show. Bruised egos are very slow to heal. The industry's elitist mindset also tends to recognize highbrow content as entertainment, and categorizes series like The Wendy Williams Show as bottom-rung trash TV ( although TMZ on TV has been nominated for an Emmy , and that is a televised equivalent of a tabloid at a supermarket checkout). Racism undoubtedly also plays a role, as so many of the guests and topics Williams touches on are unapologetically Black.