Here's How To Get Pancakes For Less Than $1 Today

Last month, IHOP caused quite a stir when it changed its name to IHOb in order to bring more attention to its new burger options. That identity crisis, however, was short-lived. The chain has already reverted back to its original name, and to make it up to any pancake fans that were confused or felt betrayed by the switch, IHOP is selling short stacks for less than a $1 today.
IHOP recently announced that on Tuesday, July 17, it will be offering short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents. Though the promotion is technically being marketed as a way for customers to celebrate the 60 year anniversary of the opening of the very first International House Of Pancakes location, IHOP did acknowledge the recent name change in a tweet about the deal. It wrote, "We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."
We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf— IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018
In the official press release about IHOP's 60th-anniversary pancake promotion, Brad Haley, the chain's chief marketing officer, said, "When we launched our new Ultimate Steakburgers last month, we were blown away by the public's reaction to our IHOb campaign since, ultimately, it demonstrated how much love there is for the IHOP brand and our pancakes... we are, and always will be, the International House of Pancakes, and for our 60th Anniversary, we're giving our guests the gift of a short stack of our world-famous buttermilk pancakes for just 60 cents."
Experience the old IHOP while also eating 60-cent pancakes by stopping by a location today anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You'll be able to really stick it to the burger by having pancakes for dinner.
