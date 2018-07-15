If you're still dwelling on the solar eclipse last Friday (not to mention last Thursday's new moon), you're not alone. We're all in recovery mode right now. The most important question is: Despite all the noise, did you find time to reflect? This solar event affected each sign differently, but if you look for it you can find a theme. We all felt nudged to grow, recreate and reform old parts of ourselves, and discover ways to live more dynamically.
Meanwhile, guess who's still retrograde? Mars, the planet of desire, action, and energy. And the red planet is snuggling up nice and close to Earth this week. It will appear nearly as bright as it was 15 years ago. Normally, Mars inspires us to become the more courageous, even more volatile, versions of ourselves. But at the moment, it's formed a quincunx with Venus (meaning it will be five signs apart on the Wheel of the Zodiac), so it will be more focused on the areas of romance and excitement in our lives — and in our book, that's always preferable.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Venus will oppose Mars this week. These two planets will actually form a quincunx.