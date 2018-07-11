Here's What You Need To Know About Oprah Winfrey's Restaurant Investment

One of our favorite pastimes is watching Instagram videos of Oprah Winfrey entertaining her effortlessly glamorous friends over chef-prepared meals made from fresh ingredients from her oh-so-impressive garden. Everything about these videos is delightful, and viewing them makes us feel, even if just for a second, like we're one of Oprah's fabulous friends — Ava DuVernay, perhaps — casually joining her core group made up of Stedman and Gail to enjoy some truly amazing comfort food. Though we may never actually be invited to one of Oprah's epic dinner parties or even one of her more low-key —well, low-key for Oprah — breakfast gatherings, now we can dine with our own friends at an Oprah-backed restaurant that serves the kind of food she loves. Today, it was announced that Oprah has become an equity investor in a restaurant chain called True Food Kitchen.
According to a recent press release, everyone's favorite former talk show host was first introduced to True Food Kitchen by her friend Bob Greene, a fitness expert that often appeared on Oprah's show — fun fact: Oprah actually serves as "best woman" at Green's 2005 wedding. After that, Oprah fell in love with the chain and its health-driven menu of seasonal dishes. "I love bringing people together over a good meal" — as evidenced by her many amazing Instagram videos — "When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team’s passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company’s future," Oprah said in a recent statement.
Of course, it's more than just Oprah's love for the True Food Kitchen brand and its ever-changing menu of dishes made with fresh ingredients that makes her a perfect fit as an equity investor. Less than a year ago, the Wrinkle In Time star launched her very own line of packaged foods. The dishes were marketed as "healthy riffs on comfort food." So, clearly, she has some experience in this arena.
Oprah has now officially become part of True Food Kitchen's future. As a new equity investor, she will be involved in the strategic planning around the restaurant's national expansion, which will take place over the next few years. As of right now, there are 23 locations of True Food Kitchen in 10 states. In three years, the restaurant hopes to have doubled its number of locations. It plans to focusing on markets in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, and Maryland. This year, two new True Food Locations will be opening in Nashville, TN and Jacksonville, FL. With Oprah's help, of course.
Aside from consulting on True Food Kitchen's expansion strategy, Oprah is also joining its board of directors. In this role, she will work on the company’s business and marketing objectives. With Oprah involved, we fully expect True Food Kitchen to become a well-known national chain in no time.
