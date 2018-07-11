In one instance, a freelance documentary photographer says he received an email from someone impersonating Pascal asking if he'd be up for traveling to Indonesia as part of a pair of short documentary films she was working on. They went on to speak on the phone about it, and the photographer ended up signing a contract and traveling to Indonesia. His interaction with the person pretending to be Pascal was limited to phone calls, but they occurred pretty much every day. It took six months and $65,000 for him to realize he had been tricked.