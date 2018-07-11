It's that time of year again. Time to celebrate! What's that? You didn't know it was a holiday? Well, read today's date on your calendar, and we bet you'll quickly figure out what we're celebrating. It's July 11, or 7-Eleven, which means the classic convenience store chain with that exact name is giving out freebies in honor of its birthday.
7-Eleven has been in business for 91 years, and one of its most iconic offerings, the Slurpee, has been cooling people off and quenching their thirsts for 52 of those years. So, as it does on this day every year, the chain is celebrating these milestones by handing free Slurpees out to all.
Today, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., you can go to any participating 7-Eleven location and leave with a small Slurpee free of charge. In addition to the chain's long-adored flavors like Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, and Blue Raspberry, this year, it's also featuring a new flavor called Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries. As the name suggests, this flavor is basically Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries cereal in Slurpee form.
During that 8-hour window today, 7-Eleven expects to give out 9 million refreshing Slurpees. One of them can be yours, even if you didn't realize it was a holiday until just now.
