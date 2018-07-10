George Clooney Reportedly Thrown From Motorcycle In Italy

George Clooney was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday while filming in Sardinia. According to ABC News, the actor is currently filming a TV miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller's Catch 22, along with actors Christopher Abbott and Kyle Chandler, and was on his way to set via his motorcycle when he was hit by a car near Costa Corallina and taken to Olbia hospital.
TMZ reports that the Oscar winner was thrown twenty feet into the air and hit the car's windshield with his helmet. Luckily, he was released from the hospital later in the day and doesn't seem to have suffered any serious injuries.
"George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," Clooney's rep confirmed to Refinery29. "He is recovering at his home and will be fine."
George and wife Amal Clooney (they welcomes twins last June) own an estate on Lake Como in Italy.
