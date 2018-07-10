The Best Meal He's Ever Eaten

"I’ve eaten so many amazing meals. But, one time we were having these potatoes that we planted. It was September or October when we picked them. That night we boiled them with a bit of water and salt. And [we ate them] right there in a napkin warm, wrinkled because of the salt. I bought very good butter from the farmer’s market and we put some of the butter inside those potatoes. There was probably 5-10 minutes of silence at the table, which is rare at my house. To this day, my wife and I always talk about what happened to those potatoes. Because they were really amazing. I think taking the potatoes out of the dirt and cooking them five minutes later, that was very good. I don’t know if it was the best I’ve ever eaten, but definitely one that we still remember. I had caviar in the refrigerator, but we didn’t even use it. Sometimes you don’t need the uni that I adore, the caviar that I love, the foie, the truffles; Sometimes a humble potato can be amazing."