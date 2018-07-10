A crew member who worked on the set of City of Lies is reportedly suing after Johnny Depp allegedly assaulted him on set. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Depp allegedly punched location manager Greg Brooks and then offered Brooks $100,000 to retaliate. After Brooks refused to promise not to sue, production fired him. The incident allegedly occurred in April of 2017 in Los Angeles.
Per Brooks' lawsuit, Depp punched Brooks after the location manager informed the actor that filming needed to finish for the evening. Brooks claims Depp seemed intoxicated when he hit Brooks twice in the ribs. Then, Depp said, "I will give you one hundred thousand dollars to punch me in the face right now!" Depp's bodyguards reportedly intervened after that, bringing the incident to an end. Brooks was later asked to pledge not to sue over the assault. When he refused to sign anything, a producer fired Brooks. Brooks is suing Brad Furman, the director of the movie, as well as the movie's production company Good Films Productions.
Representation for Johnny Depp did not immediately reply to request for comment. Refinery29 has also reached out to representation for Furman and Good Films Productions.
