Per Brooks' lawsuit, Depp punched Brooks after the location manager informed the actor that filming needed to finish for the evening. Brooks claims Depp seemed intoxicated when he hit Brooks twice in the ribs. Then, Depp said, "I will give you one hundred thousand dollars to punch me in the face right now!" Depp's bodyguards reportedly intervened after that, bringing the incident to an end. Brooks was later asked to pledge not to sue over the assault. When he refused to sign anything, a producer fired Brooks. Brooks is suing Brad Furman, the director of the movie, as well as the movie's production company Good Films Productions.