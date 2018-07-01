Your July Horoscope, Revealed

We closed out June on cool note as fire planet Mars started its two-month retrograde, but rest assured, things are about to heat up in a big way. To put it lightly, this July is going to be one for the books. It's only just begun, but let's start by looking at the end of the month.
Mercury starts its second retrograde of the year on the 25th, in which it will, as it is wont to do, ask us to reflect on how we communicate. This is no delicate request. As we mentioned, Mars is also retrograde and will stay that way for the whole month, causing our energy and drive to slow way down.
The solar eclipse on the 13th will bring both positive and negative aspects of our lives to light, so prepare to confront hard truths and celebrate unexpected wins, as either or both could await you mid-month. And remember to breathe: Ultimately, this celestial event will make us stronger, better people.