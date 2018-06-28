The Inspiring Way A 6-Year-Old And His Family Raised $13,000 For RAICES

Ever since harrowing accounts of family separation at the border began circulating a few weeks ago, people all over the country have been coming up with creative ways to raise money and help support the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) and other organizations that aid immigrants and refugees. From Facebook fundraisers to letter writing campaigns, many Americans are trying hard to combat this devastating zero-tolerance immigration policy. Even young children are getting involved. This past weekend, a 6-year-old boy in Atlanta decided he could help by starting a lemonade stand. Money reports that with help from his mom, neighbors, and his mom’s Facebook friends, he raised $13,000 for RAICES over the course of a few days.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after Shannon Cofrin Gaggero explained to her young son that children were being separated from their parents at the United States-Mexico border, the family began brainstorming ideas on how to help. Thinking like a true 6-year-old, her son proposed a lemonade stand.
This seemingly small suggestion quickly grew into an inspiring community effort. The Gaggero family and their Virginia-Highland neighbors sold lemonade and baked goods on Sunday, June 24. According to AJC, they raised $1,100. But the family's efforts didn't stop there. In order to advertise her son's lemonade stand and encourage members of her community to stop by, Gaggero also started a fundraising page on Facebook. People pledged a total of over $13,000 on the fundraiser's page in just six days, Money reports. And, perhaps most touchingly, this significant donation was all thanks to one little boy's heartfelt idea.
Young people will lead the way.— RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 26, 2018
A @Stand_for_Kids lemonade stand in Atlanta raised $13,000 for our work —$1,100 in person, and the rest through a "virtual lemonade stand."https://t.co/X4jQnjPTf6
RAICES posted about the accomplishment on Twitter, and tagged @Stand_for_Kids, which is a national movement prompting families across America to "take a stand" by starting their own lemonade stands to raise funds that will go toward keeping other families together. We encourage you to scroll through the photos shared with #StandForKids, if you're in need a small but satisfying serving of hope today.
Here's a preview:
these kids. the only thing keeping me sane. #StandForKids pic.twitter.com/8o408fr3En— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 24, 2018
My second tweet! #standforkids pic.twitter.com/rRH9W805OJ— Chris Schneider (@ChrisSc14859137) June 24, 2018
#standforkids— Stacey B (@sbernst) June 24, 2018
Everyone in the neighborhood came for lemonade, cookies, and how to help. Everyone promised to send a note to the kids. It was a success! pic.twitter.com/8iQKprqrZf
Kids raised $500 for the kids separated from their families at the border with their lemonade stand today. Organized by the amazing @mere_knit #standforkids pic.twitter.com/8crAt7qo5s— Jennifer Oxley (@oxley_jennifer) June 24, 2018
