Breaking Down Everything Going On With Heather Locklear

During the past few months, Heather Locklear has found herself in a slew of legal problems involving threats and battery, and now People reports that the actress has been hospitalized just hours after her recent arrest.
Back in February, the Melrose Place actress was arrested in Westlake Village for felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. During this arrest, Locklear allegedly told the Thousand Oaks Police that she would shoot them if they returned to her house. This prompted them to search her house for firearms in early March, which they did not find.
Advertisement
Fast forward to Sunday night, the 56-year-old was arrested for allegedly battering emergency personnel and police officers. The police responded to a call after the actress was apparently intoxicated and irate with friends and family. Upon their arrival, Locklear allegedly attacked both the police and a medic. She was held on $20,000 bail and released, but that's not the end.
Hours after she returned home on Monday, the police responded to a medical call at the residence that People reports was for a possible overdose. While Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann confirmed to People that they did indeed respond to a medical call Monday afternoon and transported a patient to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center, they did not identify them.
After her Monday morning release, People reported that the actress intended to return to the hospital for help in light of the incidents that occurred these past few months. Over the years, the star has had several stints in rehab, including one as recently as March.
Locklear is on hiatus with her agency, and a rep for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement