While trying the new drink, we talked to Scott Uehlein, the chain's vice president of product innovation and development, about how the Pickle Juice Snow Cone Slush came to be. "My team and I do deep dives into cities and categories," Uehlein told Refinery29. "We were in Austin, and one of the things that we did is we visited a lot of snow cone trucks. We saw a prevalence of certain flavors like Tiger's Blood , which is sort of that cherry, watermelon flavor. We saw Bahama Mama , which has kind of coconut-y notes, Blue Hawaiian , which has those tropical notes, and we saw Pickle Juice as a snow cone," Uehlein said. That encounter inspired the team to come up with their own take on the pickle juice snow cone by using Sonic's sweet slush base. The result was a drink that, "crosses the line between a sweet pickle and a dill pickle."