A One Tree Hill reboot may never happen, but at least fans can take solace in knowing that the cast will be reunited on the small screen once more. Well, at least some of the cast, anyway.
According to Deadline, members of the CW series have teamed up for what sounds like the most nostalgia-producing Christmas movie of our generation. Per the report, former OTH Ravens (and Raven-adjacents) Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, and Antwon Tanner have joined the cast of upcoming Lifetime movie The Christmas Contract. Tyler Hilton, who portrayed musician Chris Keller, will reportedly be featured as a performer in the film as well.
The film sounds like, well, most Lifetime Christmas movies, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Per the report, it will star former Peyton Sawyer Burton as a recently-dumped Louisiana resident returning home for the holidays. In order to avoid any awkward encounters with her ex (non-OTH alum Hunter Burke), she hires her BFF's brother (Buckley, who played Clay on later seasons of The CW series) to be her boyfriend stand-in.
Obviously, they fall in love for real, despite the titular "Christmas contract" they sign to keep their shenanigans running smoothly.
Fans first learned of this secret OTH reunion when the cast hinted at a #Christmas2018 project on social media. Now, the cat is officially out of the bag, and Burton can't wait to once again work with her friends.
"Life goal. To be the Judd Apatow of holiday movies and just keep working with my friends! Love you @DanneelHarris @antwon_tanner @robertbuckley. Get those DVRs set! This one is gonna be rad!!!"
The bonds forged on One Tree Hill are, apparently, forever — even during darker circumstances. In 2017, One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn was accused of harassment by both writers and performers within the OTH family. Many of the women of the television drama (including Ackles and Burton) came together with one united statement to Variety on the matter. Shortly after, the men of the show released their own statement, supporting their women co-stars.
Now, it seems that the stars of One Tree Hill have found a way back to their family just in time for the holidays.
