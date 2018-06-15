Wine-Infused Water Is Coming — So Even Your H20 Can Be Part Of The Rosé Trend

In April, Welch's released a non-alcoholic rosé so more people could participate in the #RoséAllDay trend. If you thought that pink juice took the rosé craze as far as it could possibly go, think again because according to Delish, an Israeli startup called Wine Water Ltd. is about to release a rosé-toned water. Yes, as the company's name suggests, it will soon come out with "spring water infused with the spirit of wine." The new product is called O.Vine.
According to a press release, O.Vine is made by imbuing regular water with extracts from the skin and seeds of grapes after they're used to make wine. Wine Water's CEO Anat Levi tells Refinery29 via email that the idea for the product came when she was working as the CEO of Golan Heights Winery. At that job, she and her team were looking for innovative ways to use vine grape waste. Levis explains, "We started working with Practical Innovation Israel, and they came up with this specific idea. Together we developed the product and the production process from scratch, which was quite challenging." The "upcycled" end result, O. Vine, is said to contain antioxidants and other "wellness benefits," but what will likely be the most appealing feature of the wine waters is their colors.
O.Vine will be available in both a red and white variety. The red contains extract from cabernet, merlot, syrah, and petit verdot, while the white is blended with extracts from riesling and gewürztraminer. Though there isn't actually a rosé variety, the red is a lovely shade of light pink that looks a whole lot like rosé. The white variety, on the other hand, is similar looking to a regular bottle of white wine. Both are made in still and carbonated versions.
Like its rosé-hued juice predecessor, O.Vine is non-alcoholic. According to Levi the target audience for O.Vine is foodies of all ages. However, the product will likely be most appealing to millennials since the demographic is especially interested in flavored water. "It is a very open market for innovative products, especially in nonalcoholic beverages," Levi says. "Foodies are looking for natural, healthy foods and beverages, but find spring water too boring to drink and flavored water too sweet and full of sugar... Water drinkers are looking for natural refreshing beverage with a twist in color and taste. It can also be great for wine drinkers to replace their spring water at lunch time." We also can't help but notice the sparkling red versions might act as a tasty cocktail mixer that has the added bonus of looking good in a glass.
Wine Water Ltd. will show off how it turned water into wine on June 30 at the Fancy Food Show in New York. After that, Levi says if the company finds the right U.S. partner, O.Vine will be officially launched in the U.S. in a few months.
