60 People In 8 States Have Salmonella After Eating Pre-Cut Melon

With warm weather finally here, you may be excited to indulge in foods that scream summer. For now, however, you should proceed with caution when it comes to eating certain kinds of melon. On Friday, June 8, Caito Foods, LLC based in Indianapolis, IN voluntarily recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe because of Salmonella contamination. Per a report issued by the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, the fruit was distributed to major supermarkets in eight states including Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.
The recalled melon was sold in clear, plastic containers, according to the CDC. Consumers who purchased a product fitting this description at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods, or on Amazon should not consume the melon. Instead, the CDC advises throwing the contaminated fruit away immediately or returning it to the retailer from which it was purchased for a refund.
So far, 60 cases of Salmonella linked to contaminated pre-cut melon have been reported in five states. 31 people — over half of the cases — have been hospitalized. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration explains that symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Most people recover on their own in 4 to 7 days, however Salmonella poisoning can be especially harmful for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
